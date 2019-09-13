Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery Announced for iOS and Android - News

posted 30 minutes ago

Illumix has announced Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery for iOS and Android. The game is "coming soon." You can pre-register for the game here.

View the announcement trailer below:

