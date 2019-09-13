Deemo Reborn EGOIST Special Selection DLC Announced - News

Publisher Unites and developer Rayark have announced EGOIST Special Selection DLC for Deemo Reborn. A release date for the DLC was not announced. The DLC will feature five new song.

Deemo Reborn will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on November 21.

PS4®用ソフト『DEEMO -Reborn-』のDLCとして、

『EGOIST Special Selection』の配信が決定！

DEEMOでEGOISTの楽曲をプレイできます！

オリジナルステージで曲世界に浸ろう！

◆収録楽曲

・All Alone With You

・Planetes

・キミソラキセキ

・Ghost of a smile

・Departures～あなたにおくるアイの歌～ pic.twitter.com/lbnuhg6DyX — UNTIES -アンティーズ- (@UNTIES_Games) September 13, 2019

