Check Out Making Of Video for Blacksad: Under the Skin - News

/ 224 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developers Pendulo Studios and YS Interactive have released a new making of video for Blacksad: Under the Skin.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The 50s, New York City: Joe Dunn, owner of a boxing club, is found dead. Meanwhile, rising star Bobby Yale, due to take to the ring for the most important fight of his career, has mysteriously disappeared. Sonia Dunn, Joe’s daughter, takes over the gym and must deal with its financial woes. She hires private detective John Blacksad to investigate Yale’s disappearance.

With its anthropomorphic characters and its incredible 1950s feel, Blacksad: Under the Skin delivers all the eerily dark adventure of a detective novel, just like the eponymous comic book series. While embodying detective John Blacksad, players will have to conduct this adventure in their own way. Depending on their decisions, players will influence the relationships between Blacksad and the other characters as well as the very end of the investigation.

Blacksad: Under the Skin will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on September 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles