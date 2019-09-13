Azur Lane: Crosswave to Get DLC - News

Compile Heart announced it will release DLC for Azur Lane: Crosswave. More details on the DLC will be announced at a later date.

Azur Lane: Crosswave is available for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch in North America and Europe in 2020.

