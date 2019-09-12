Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending August 31 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 257,915 consoles sold for the week ending August 31, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 181,363 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 44,185 units, the 3DS with 13,410 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 48 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 257,915 ( 37,200,939 ) PlayStation 4 - 181,363 ( 99,328,350 ) Xbox One - 44,185 ( 43,189,390 ) 3DS - 13,410 ( 74,773,065 ) PS Vita - 48 (16,131,372)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 87,737 PlayStation 4 - 54,547 Xbox One - 28,911 3DS - 6,513

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 85,968 Nintendo Switch - 55,705 Xbox One - 11,901 3DS - 4,350 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 107,731 PlayStation 4 - 33,284 3DS - 2,184 Xbox One - 1,265 PS Vita - 48

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 7,564 Switch - 6,742 Xbox One - 2,108 3DS - 363

