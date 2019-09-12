Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! Announced for NS, PS4 and Steam - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Success Corporation announced at Tokyo Game Show 2019 Imihara Kawase BaZooKa!! for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in summer 2020.

Here is an overview of the game via Gematsu:

Umiharaw Kawase BaZooKa!! is a “rubbering battle action” game with support for up to four players in online multiplayer. There is also a stage clear-style cooperative element. It will feature original playable characters in addition to Success and Studio Saizensen characters from games like Umihara Kawase Fresh!, Sayonara Umihara Kawase, Doki Doki Poyacchio, and Cotton.

