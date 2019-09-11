Niantic Teases Unova Region Pokemon Are Coming to Pokemon GO - News

posted 11 hours ago

Niantic via Twitter has teased Unova region Pokeon will be coming to Pokemon GO. The screenshot in the Tweet features a silhouette of Snivy, which is a starter from the fifth generation.

🕵️ Reports show that this Pokémon is very intelligent and calm and can photosynthesize by bathing its tail in sunlight. pic.twitter.com/vk7pesV0DJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 10, 2019

Pokemon GO is available now for iOS and Android.

