Rage 2 Rise of the Ghosts Expansion Release Date Announced

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developers Avalanche Studios and id Software have announced Rise of the Ghosts expansion for Rage 2 will launch on September 26.
Here is an overview of the expansion:
An old threat has returned to haunt the wasteland once again in RAGE 2’s first major expansion. Explore a brand-new region, face a lethal new faction, and gain access to a new weapon and ability in Rise of the Ghosts. Get more details on Rise of the Ghosts and how you can get in on the action below.
- New story
- New enemy faction – Ghosts
- New region to explore – Overgrown City
- New weapon – Feltrite Laser Launcher
- New Ability – Void
- New Vehicle – Ghost Motorcycle
Just let me fucking purchase the damn game on Steam, without telling me to sign into my Beth account Bethesda. I didn't need to do it with the base game, don't pull this with me for expansion DLC. You already tried this with the deluxe edition content...