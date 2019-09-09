Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold Rated by the ESRB for the Switch - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold has been rated for the Nintendo Switch in North America by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).





Here is an overview of the game via the ESRB:

This is a role-playing game in which players lead adventurers through dungeons for treasure. From a top-down perspective, players traverse maze-like environments and use swords, axes, and bows to battle fantastical creatures and enemy bosses (e.g., ghosts, skeletons, krakens). Battles are somewhat frenetic and accompanied by cries of pain, impact sounds, and colorful light effects.

The game contains some suggestive material: a handful of female creatures depicted topless—though with no discernable details (i.e., no nipples); a character with hearts over his head telling a creature to whip him some more; dialogue containing frequent double entendre about tentacles (e.g., “I'm sure the kraken will be deeper inside. Much deeper inside…”; “I just want a really massive one!...You know to…satisfy me”; “It's, it's almost too much to take in!"; "What exactly did you think we wanted that tentacle for...?"). The word “a*s” appears in the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles