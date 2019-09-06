Death Stranding Features Very Easy Mode for Non-Gamers - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter Death Stranding will feature a Very Easy difficulty mode for movie fans who are not gamers. The reason given is the game features real actors.

Normally there’s only Easy Mode, but we added Very Easy Mode for movie fans since we have real actors like Norman, Mads, Lea starred in. Even Yano-san who never completed the 1st stage of PAC-MAN, was able to complete the game on Very Easy Mode 👍🌈🦀😅 https://t.co/fMZmuZltZw — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 6, 2019

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles