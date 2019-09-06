Death Stranding Features Very Easy Mode for Non-Gamers

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 351 Views

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter Death Stranding will feature a Very Easy difficulty mode for movie fans who are not gamers. The reason given is the game features real actors.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8. 

Zenos
Zenos (2 hours ago)

So it will just be the movie Kojima wanted to create all along.

siebensus4
siebensus4 (20 minutes ago)

I'm waiting for the first movie with some interactive gameplay possibilities. :P Games and movies seem to merge together more and more...

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (44 minutes ago)

So if you're in the mood for a movie instead of a game, there you go.

Jaicee
Jaicee (1 hour ago)

I think it's a good idea. Options like these make games accessible even to people like my mom when she was alive.

