Sony Reveals TGS 2019 Schedule

Sony has announced its schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

September 12

10:00 to 10:10 – Opening

12:00 to 12:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction

14:00 to 14:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction

16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 1: Gameplay Session Volume 1

September 14

10:00 to 10:10 – Opening

11:00 to 11:40 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

12:20 to 13:00 – Final Fantasy VII Remake Special Stage

13:40 to 14:20 – FIA Gran Turismo Championship

15:00 to 15:40 – Project Resistance

16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 2: Gameplay Session Volume 2

September 15

10:00 to 10:10 – Opening

11:20 to 12:00 – Nioh 2

13:00 to 13:40 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

14:40 to 15:20 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon

16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 3: Voice Actors Session

