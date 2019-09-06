Sony Reveals TGS 2019 Schedule - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 348 Views
Sony has announced its schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.
September 12
- 10:00 to 10:10 – Opening
- 12:00 to 12:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction
- 14:00 to 14:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction
- 16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 1: Gameplay Session Volume 1
September 14
- 10:00 to 10:10 – Opening
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- 12:20 to 13:00 – Final Fantasy VII Remake Special Stage
- 13:40 to 14:20 – FIA Gran Turismo Championship
- 15:00 to 15:40 – Project Resistance
- 16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 2: Gameplay Session Volume 2
September 15
- 10:00 to 10:10 – Opening
- 11:20 to 12:00 – Nioh 2
- 13:00 to 13:40 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- 14:40 to 15:20 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- 16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 3: Voice Actors Session
