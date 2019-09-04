Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition Available Today for the Switch - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition is available today for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. It will share cloud-saves with the Steam version of the game.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The critically-acclaimed role-playing game that revolutionized the genre is now playable wherever you are in the world. However you play - alone or with friends - you can bring the adventure with you.

The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. Choose your role in a BAFTA-winning story, and explore a world that reacts to who you are, and the choices you make. With five races to choose from, and an adventure playable solo or as a party of up to four, lay waste to an oppressive order in a world afraid of magic. Become the God the world so desperately needs.

Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition is the most complete version of the best-selling, Metacritic Must-Play RPG, and includes all current and to-be released DLC no matter where you buy it, or how you choose to play.

