New Splinter Cell Game Potentially Leaked - News

posted 10 hours ago

Ubisoft's Splinter Cell franchise has been dormant for a while now as Splinter Cell: Blacklist is over six years old now. A new title for the series is potentially in development.

GameStop has posted a listing for a pair of replica Splinter Cell goggles. The description says the 10th game in the series is "on the horizon."

"For the first time since the introduction of Splinter Cell in 2002, after nine top selling AAA+ titles, and with the 10th release on the horizon, this is your first chance to own Sam Fisher’s signature Ultra High-Frequency Sonar Goggles," reads the description.

Thanks GamingBolt.

