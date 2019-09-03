Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Out Now - News

Square Enix has released Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered tells an epic and emotional story about war and love. The militarized nation of Galbadia has formed an alliance with the Sorceress Edea in a bid for world conquest. Amid the conflict, Squall Leonhart and a group of fellow students from Balamb Garden’s mercenary force, SeeD, head into the conflict.

Together with his friends, Squall joins Rinoa Heartilly, a member of a resistance group, on an adventure that holds the fate of their world in its balance.

This Remastered edition of the game enhances the original adventure with some cool new features:

Enhanced visuals: Several characters, enemies, GF, and objects have been refined to look better than ever before.

Several characters, enemies, GF, and objects have been refined to look better than ever before. Battle Assist: Activate this booster to max out HP and ATB bars—and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. You will lose all HP when you get hit by a critical attack that gives more damage than your HP, or by lethal damage.

Activate this booster to max out HP and ATB bars—and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. You will lose all HP when you get hit by a critical attack that gives more damage than your HP, or by lethal damage. No encounters: Want to explore without fear of attack? Activate this option to turn off random encounters. Event battles must still be done in order to advance the story.

Want to explore without fear of attack? Activate this option to turn off random encounters. Event battles must still be done in order to advance the story. 3x speed boost: Accelerates time by a factor of three—perfect if you want to speed through easy battles or get somewhere in a hurry. This feature will not apply to certain scenes including movies.

