Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 11 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has topped the French charts in week 34, 2019, according to SELL. The entire top five best-selling games for the week are once again for the Nintendo Switch. Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution debuted in second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey Compilation Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 Hitman 2 Fallout 76 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Ultra Sun Mario Kart 7 PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth

