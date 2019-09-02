Titeuf: Mega Party Remaster Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Microids announced the remaster of Titeuf: Mega Party will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 21.

The game features over 50 mini-games with up to four players. There are 10 playable characters to choose from.

