Doom 64 Rated in Australia - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Doom 64 has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification. Bethesda Softworks is listed as the publisher.

Doom 64 was originally released for the Nintendo 64 in March 1997. It has yet to be ported to any other platforms.





