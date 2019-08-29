Overland Release Date Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and Steam - News

Developer Finji announced the turn-based survival game, Overland, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on September 19.

Here is an overview of the game:

Take care of a group of travelers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kits, and weapons. Decide where to go next, whether it’s upgrading this wrecked car, or rescuing that dog. Just remember, there are consequences for every action. Get ready for close calls, dramatic escapes, hard choices, arguing about whether or not that dog gets rescued, and the end of the world.

Key Features:

Always keep fuel in the tank. Stay away from the creatures. Be careful. Be quiet.

Loud sounds attract trouble, and there’s no way you can fight them all. Grab as much gas as you can, rescue that trapped stranger, and get back in the car before it’s too late.

Travel West, through grasslands, over mountains, across deserts, and to even stranger places. Every level, roadmap, and character is randomly generated, so each trip is new.

Equip dozens of items, including medkits, shields, axes, potted plants, scavenged armor, and luggage racks.

A completely new end of the world from Finji (Canabalt, Night in the Woods).

