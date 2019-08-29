Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - News

Bandai Namco has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.





View lineup below:

Console Games

Code Vein (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) – Trailer

Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) – Trailer

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Little Nightmares II (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Ninja Box (Switch) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS4) – Trailer

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4, Xbox One) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Tales of Arise (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Tekken 7 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Switch) – Trailer

Smartphone Games

Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Bucchigiri Match (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer

JoJo’s Pitter-Patter Pop! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: SideM (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster SideM: Live on St@ge! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Magnificent Kotobuki: Oozora no Take Off Girls! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Mini Yonku: Chousoku Grand Prix (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans App (iOS, Anrdoid) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

My Hero Academia: Smash Rising (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Pro Yakyuu Famista: Master Owners (PC Browser, iOS, Android) – Trailer

Queen’s Blade: White Triangle (PC Browser, iOS, Android) – Trailer

Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Super Gundam Royale (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Super Robot Wars X-Omega (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Integral Factor (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tales of Crestoria (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tales of the Rays (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tsukino Paradise. (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Ultra Kaijuu Battle Breeders (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Zatch Bell!! Golden Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer

