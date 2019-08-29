Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 484 Views
Bandai Namco has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.
View lineup below:
Console Games
- Code Vein (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) – Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) – Trailer
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Little Nightmares II (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Ninja Box (Switch) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS4) – Trailer
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4, Xbox One) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Tales of Arise (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Tekken 7 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Switch) – Trailer
Smartphone Games
- Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Bucchigiri Match (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer
- JoJo’s Pitter-Patter Pop! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: SideM (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster SideM: Live on St@ge! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Magnificent Kotobuki: Oozora no Take Off Girls! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mini Yonku: Chousoku Grand Prix (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans App (iOS, Anrdoid) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- My Hero Academia: Smash Rising (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Pro Yakyuu Famista: Master Owners (PC Browser, iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Queen’s Blade: White Triangle (PC Browser, iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Super Gundam Royale (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Super Robot Wars X-Omega (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Integral Factor (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tales of Crestoria (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tales of the Rays (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tsukino Paradise. (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Ultra Kaijuu Battle Breeders (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Zatch Bell!! Golden Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.