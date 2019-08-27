Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and Steam - News

Capcom has announced Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in North America and Europe on January 21, 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Enjoy six action-packed entries in the Mega Man series with Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. The collection features two series of games alongside a host of new features for both long-time fans and brand new players. All four Mega Man Zero games, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Advent bring their blend of high-octane action and precise platforming for the first time to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on January 21, 2020.

Help X’s mentor and partner, Zero, save Neo Arcadia centuries after the events of the Mega Man X series by mastering some of the most challenging and thrilling boss battles ever across all four Mega Man Zero games. The Zero games build upon the fast-paced action platforming of the popular Mega Man X series and introduce new customization options including upgradable weapon skills, unique EX abilities, and gameplay-altering “Cyber Elves” that offer a wide range of enhancements. Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent continue the story, taking place several hundred years after the events of the Mega Man Zero series. Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent build on gameplay elements from the Zero and X series, while allowing players to experiment with their abilities throughout the game world’s open map.

Key Features:

Zero and ZX series on modern consoles Join the Resistance as the titular fan-favorite protagonist in the four Zero games. Defend the innocent from Mavericks and discover your destiny as either the male or female protagonists of ZX and ZX Advent.

All-new competitive rush mode – Z Chaser Mode allows players to race to complete challenges from both the Zero and ZX games. More details on this mode will be revealed at a later date.

– Z Chaser Mode allows players to race to complete challenges from both the Zero and ZX games. More details on this mode will be revealed at a later date. Newcomer friendly Casual Scenario Mode and Save-Assist System – New players can jump right into the futuristic universe of the Mega Man Zero and ZX series with a new Casual Scenario Mode. Bounce back from mistakes using the new optional Save-Assist system to revive at the most recent map checkpoint without losing a life.

– New players can jump right into the futuristic universe of the Mega Man Zero and ZX series with a new Casual Scenario Mode. Bounce back from mistakes using the new optional Save-Assist system to revive at the most recent map checkpoint without losing a life. Improved visuals and layout options – Experience the games as they were first released with a monitor filter option that features the original sprite art, or toggle the smooth filter on for a clean look to the charming, classic sprites. Freely choose from a variety of layout options for the ZX series’ dual-screen displays and controls at any time.

– Experience the games as they were first released with a monitor filter option that features the original sprite art, or toggle the smooth filter on for a clean look to the charming, classic sprites. Freely choose from a variety of layout options for the ZX series’ dual-screen displays and controls at any time. In-game gallery and music player – Take a look back at the history of the Zero and ZX series with each collection’s massive repository of original production art, including a music player filled with tunes from the original games. Those who pre-order the collection will also have access to the ten special arrangements included in the Mega Man Zero / ZX Reploid Remixes.

