Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VIII sold over 9.6 million units worldwide since it released in February 1999.
Here is an overview of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered:
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered tells an epic and emotional story about war and love. The militarized nation of Galbadia has formed an alliance with the Sorceress Edea in a bid for world conquest. Amid the conflict, Squall Leonhart and a group of fellow students from Balamb Garden’s mercenary force, SeeD, head into the conflict.
Together with his friends, Squall joins Rinoa Heartilly, a member of a resistance group, on an adventure that holds the fate of their world in its balance.
This Remastered edition of the game enhances the original adventure with some cool new features:
- Enhanced visuals: Several characters, enemies, GF, and objects have been refined to look better than ever before.
- Battle Assist: Activate this booster to max out HP and ATB bars—and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. You will lose all HP when you get hit by a critical attack that gives more damage than your HP, or by lethal damage.
- No encounters: Want to explore without fear of attack? Activate this option to turn off random encounters. Event battles must still be done in order to advance the story.
- 3x speed boost: Accelerates time by a factor of three—perfect if you want to speed through easy battles or get somewhere in a hurry. This feature will not apply to certain scenes including movies.
Wow, this pretty much makes it the most popular FF title in the series after FFVII which was just announced to have sold 11 million copies. I always figured it was closer to 10 million than 8 million. Nice numbers for sure!
Oh yeah, and FFVII did those numbers including the PS3/PS4 release. Expect another million for FFVIII for sure!
In total sales FF X will beat that, even though remastered, it was made available on subsequent consoles like FFVIII has been.
I'm pretty sure FFX is over 10 million by quite a bit with re-releases as well.
For sure FFX is over the 10 million mark considering it sold an additional 3 million across PS3/PS4/vita systems and now has been released on switch as well. I'm pretty sure the BIG 3 are FFVII, FFVIII and FFX (and I consider them to be the best by far in the entire series!) I think these are the only games in the series to get to the 10 million mark - FFVIII is on its way there for sure! How much FFX exactly sold is anyone's guess as Square didn't reveal its total sales like they did with FFVII and now FFVIII.
I had the strategy guide for this game when it came out. Remember those.
I through they released the remastered version and it already sold 9m units, than they are referring to the 1999 game.. I got excited for a min.
Wondering why this remaster is cheaper than Final Fantasy IX ($21)?
So the titles get more expensive as they go up in number i.e. FF7<FF8<FF9<FF10+10-2<FF12<FF15. I'm joking but it makes as much sense as anything Square do, plus it actually does increase in price steadily in order of release.
I saw a physical copy for Switch for 69 $
TItle seems wrong. FF8 has sold that much. FF8 remaster hasn't..
Seems? You mean IS.
