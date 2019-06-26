Phil Spencer: Quality of First-Party Games is 'Very Important' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 431 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Kotaku discussed giving first-party developers more time to help improve the quality of games.
2019 is the first year in several years that has not had a new Forza game, and by the time Halo: Infinite launches it will be a five year gap from the last mainline Halo game.
"One of the nice things I loved about [the E3 2019 Xbox briefing]—at least they would be more in my head than they would be in public—was the things that we didn’t show," said Spencer. "I think about of the 14 first-party games, 12 are shipping in the next year. We were really able to focus on what’s coming now, which I think is awesome. And then I think about the studios: where was Initiative? Where was [Forza Motorsport studio] Turn 10? Where was Playground’s second team?
"It was nice, and this hasn’t always been the case with our first-party line-up, where we’ve had the ability to not show everything all the time. In the case of Forza, I want the team, just like we did 343 [Industries]. We gave them time—we did, what, four Halos in four years?—giving them an opportunity to really think and have a creative impact when they launch. Turn 10 is similar. I want to give them time to think through their plans.
"I love what they do with Motorsport, but you’ve got to be able to listen to your studios when they need time and they want to focus on more things. And as you have more content, you’re able to do that."
Spencer feels that the quality of first-party games is important and the number of games and studios put a lot of pressure on the team to maintain a higher standard.
"I think quality of first party is very important, so I’m totally with you there," he added. "We did reach a time in our first party where the number of games and studios that we actually had and were investing in put a lot of pressure on everything that we were doing. And it became more difficult to manage a portfolio when you kind of needed everything at any point to hit the date that it had picked three years ahead of time at the very high level of quality.
"The support that we’re getting now and we’ve had over the last couple of years has allowed us to invest in our first party, adding eight new studios and really create room for us to focus on quality. I feel good about what Rod [Fergusson]’s done [at Gears studio The Coalition], what Bonnie [Ross] has done [at Halo studio 343 Industries], what Alan [Hartman] has done with Turn 10, and what Helen [Chiang]’s been doing with Minecraft."
6 Comments
You wouldn't think it judging by how you've handled first party games this generation, and what you showed off at E3.. Hell, even with the Xbox 360. Started off so well, a nice variety of differing games but then kinda lost it towards the end of the generation. Your competitors released games such as The Last of Us and Xenoblade Chronicles. What did Xbox have for us? Halo 4? Gears of War Judgement? Games that we've seen multiple times that started to deteriorate in quality. Even this years E3, Gears and Halo...ok? but what else? A ridiculous use of a well regarded developer that you've purchased - NT making a game that will be dead 2 weeks after launch. Tell me how far Xbox has come since Xbox 360 please, i'm genuinely curious. Gamepass is nice, but it's not gonna save you if you pull this again next generation. Show results instead of talking. Show me something new that you can work on in the future. At this point, it feels like bullying comparing them to Sony and Nintendo, especially in terms of new IPs and what a new console promises.
" A ridiculous use of a well regarded developer that you've purchased - NT making a game that will be dead 2 weeks after launch.". The game seems to be getting a lot of love at E3 and it's been a passion project of NT for the last 5 years now. If we talk new IPs MS had done a pretty good job at creating and funding new IPs this gen SO, Ryse, Quantum Break, Recore, Bleeding Edge,
@Koyomi - You see the issue with your post and others in this same thread is the misunderstanding and poor examples. Let me explain. You use games like Halo and Gears as same old yet dont realize or choose not to add the very same thing others do aswell. Two of PS4s highest rated 1st party games are UC4 and GOW4, Nintendo with Mario Odyessey and Zelda BOTW yet we excuse them because there critically acclaimed yet because Halo and Gears isnt with there latest entries we focus on calling them out. Its strange what reviews do to people to jump on a brand. No one complains about Forza Horizon 3 and 4 because they are the same old games yet critically acclaimed. Lets not blame the games for the X1s generation. MS was rebuilding the brand with closing unsuccessful studios and opening and buying new ones. Results take time especally when you only have 2 to 3 studios carrying your entire brand through an entire generation while forced to outsource IPs to 3rd parties to bring in the games. This clearly wont be an issue next gen.
The problem is Phil, that you said this a number of times with the X1. IMO you have yet to even come close to backing those words up. Hopefully those new studios can come up with something good, but I have learned to wait and make sure what is produced is worth it when it comes to MS exclusives outside of Halo, Forza, and Gears. I am particularly hopeful of Obsidian, so I will have my eyes on whatever they end up coming ouy with for sure.