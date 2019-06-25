Close to the Sun Switch Version Announced - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Storm in a Teacup announced a Nintendo Switch version of Close to the Sun has been announced. It will launch alongside the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game later in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Grounded in an alternative 19th Century where famed inventor and futurist Nikola Tesla was able to fulfill his potential and change the world forever, Close to the Sunsees players step onto the Helios, a colossal vessel for scientific research, steeped in horror and mystery. As the heroine, Rose, players find themselves walking the massive area looking for their lost sister on the majestic yet mysterious ship created by Tesla. Where is Ada and what happened? Grand halls stand empty. The stench of rotting flesh lingers in the air. Silence. A single word is painted across the entrance… QUARANTINE!

Furthering the game’s experience is an exclusive single from pioneering Australian folktronica act, Porcelain Pill, that players can listen to right now on YouTube or Spotify. Composed by Porcelain Pill founder Adam Scott-McGuinness, the Close to the Sun single was created for the atmospheric horror game of the same name, exploring the title’s dark themes and warnings through stunning vocals and mesmerizing instrumentals.

Using the raw power of the Unreal Engine 4 and embracing leading-edge technology to increase fidelity and quality within the game to deliver a breath-taking experience for players, Close to the Sun has already garnered considerable interest and praise from critics as well as fans.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

