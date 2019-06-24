Capcom is 'Not Giving Up on the Idea of Creating New Characters and Series' - News

Capcom has had success in the last few years with several of its long time franchises. These games include the remake of Resident Evil 2, Monster Hunter: World and Devil May Cry 5. Despite the success of established franchises Capcom is not done creating new franchises, according to Corporate Officer Ryozo Tsujimoto in an interview with VideoGameChronicle.

"We’re not giving up on the idea of creating new characters and series, it’s just we’re doing quite well at the moment with bringing new, fresh approaches to our existing series," he explained. "That’s working out very well for us but we’ll never take our eye off creating original games in the future."

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne director Fujioka Kaname added, "I think what our fans value is the uniqueness that Capcom brings to the games and characters that we create. The Western players find Japanese approaches to design very unique in the first place, but even within that context Capcom has set itself apart.

"Even these days, I’m confident we can continue to create these new experiences, titles and characters that will resonate with people, not just in our home market of Japan but everywhere in the world."

