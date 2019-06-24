Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tops the French Charts, MotoGP 19 Debuts in 5th - Sales

/ 299 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) has topped the French charts in week 24, 2019, according to SELL. Days Gone (PS4) is up one spot to second, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops one spot to third.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Days Gone Marvel's Spider-Man Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 Crackdown 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion Animal Cross: New Leaf Yokai Watch 3 PC Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles