Ape Escape 20th Anniversary Twitter Account Hints at Possible Revival

A Japanese Twitter account created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Ape Escape (which landed on the PS1 in 1999) has sent their first tweet, which says that the Apes have been escaping for 20 years, but they wonder if anyone is still chasing them anymore:

It's worth noting that the account is followed by Sony's Japan Studio, suggesting this may be a tease for an upcoming revival title in the long-running franchise. This would fit with Sony's current strategy which has included bringing back series such as MediEvil and has been previously hinted at as Ape Escape's official website updated after a number of years of silence.

