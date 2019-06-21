Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved Vegeta DLC Screenshots Released - News

Bandai Namco has released a new set of screenshots of the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved Vegeta DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The DLC will launch this summer.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the screenshots below:

