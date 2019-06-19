Puzzle & Dragons Gold for Switch Launches in North America in Late 2019 - News

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment America announced Puzzle & Dragons Gold will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America in late 2019.

It is a player-versus-player multiplayer based on the Puzzle & Dragons series. The original development team is collaborating on developing the game. This is to ensure the game retains the gameplay of the mobile game and visuals from the anime.

Thanks Gematsu.

