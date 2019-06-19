Project Sakura Wars First Gameplay to be Released on June 26 - News

SEGA announced it will host a live stream on June 26 from 20:00 JST to 21:30 JST that will showcase the first gameplay footage of Project Sakura Wars. New information on Project Sakura Wars and the Sakura Wars series will also be revealed.





The following guests will appear on the live stream:

Yohei Azakami (Mission Propaganda Department leader / Seijuurou Kamiyama voice actor)

Misuzu Araki (assistant MC)

Tetsu Katano (Project Sakura Wars producer)

Project Sakura Wars will launch for the PlayStation 4 this winter in Japan, and in North America and Europe in spring 2020.

