CG-Animated Movie Dragon Quest: Your Story Trailer Released - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has released a trailer for the CG-animated film, Dragon Quest: Your Story. The film is based on Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride.

View it below:





Dragon Quest: Your Story will release in theaters in Japan on August 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles