Microsoft: 'We Understand What Reasonable Price Points Are For a Console' - News

/ 825 Views

by, posted 9 minutes ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer at E3 2019 revealed Microsoft has a price in mind for their upcoming next generation console, Project Scarlett.

Microsoft’s Partner Director of Program Management Jason Ronald speaking with Windows Central in an interview stated the team understands what a reasonable price for a console is.

"We understand what reasonable price points are for a console and kind of what customers expect about that. At the same time to you, we are innovating we are pushing the boundaries of some of this. We're not sharing any details on price, or, you know, more detailed specs at this point. But I will say that we're very confident in what we're building, something that will set a new bar for expectations of console gaming."

Project Scarlett will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles