Nekopara Vol. 3 Release Date Revealed

Publisher CFK and developer Neko Works announced Nekopara Vol. 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store worldwide on June 27 for $14.99 / 1,500 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

Patisserie “La Soleil”, run by Kashou Minaduki, is flourishing thanks to the help of two catgirls: Maple, full of pride and a little on the haughty side, and Cinnamon, an impulsive daydreamer.

These two are especially close among the rest of the sisters. One day, Maple encounters something that shakes her belief in attaining her dream. Cinnamon, unwilling to see Maple suffer, wishes to help her in any way possible… but she can’t figure out how. This story is a heartwarming cat comedy about their ambitions and the bonds between family members… with a little ecchi on the side, too.

