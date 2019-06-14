Todd Howard on Starfield: 'It's a Game, But It Still Has Authenticity' - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda Softworks at E3 2019 did not showcase its upcoming science fiction RPG, Starfield. However, game director Todd Howard during an E3 Coliseum panel with host Geoff Keighley and Tesla's Elon Musk did provide a little bit of information on the game.

“What I can say is, how we approach it so it feels… it’s a game, but it still has authenticity to ‘okay, this could happen,'” said Howard. “Like, what kind of fuel do the ships use? We’re using Helium-3, which we can which we can debate whether that’s a good power source for spaceships. Or how do the physics work in space, and gravity, and those kind of things.

View the panel below:

“And that’s where you get into- we have to gamify it some, so that it’s not as punishing as actual space travel. But it still feels like travelling in space in our game is still like flight in the forties, it’s dangerous. It’s still dangerous to go and explore, even though lots of people do it.”

There is currently no release date or platforms for Starfield.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles