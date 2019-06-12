Luigi’s Mansion 3 Gets a 2nd Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay Video - News

/ 194 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased more gameplay footage of Luigi’s Mansion 3. View yesterday's gameplay footage here.

Check it out below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down a mysterious hotel with floors that are completely different from one another. Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts’ defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone. ScareScraper mode can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required).

Luigi’s Mansion 3 will launch later in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles