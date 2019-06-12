Dragon Quest Slime Switch Pro Controller to Release in Japan - News

Square Enix announced it is working with Hori to release a unique Nintendo Switch Pro Controller in the shape of the slime from Dragon Quest series. The controller will release this September in Japan for 10,778 yen.

The controller has the following features:

You can operate the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth wireless communication. The built-in battery eliminates the need for batteries.

You can charge this product by connecting the USB cable (USB Type-C) included with this product to the Nintendo Switch Dock.

You can also use a genuine Nintendo Switch AC adapter and USB cable (USB Type-C).

It can also be used for games that use an accelerometer/gyro sensor, such as tilting the controller.

It has a continuous fire / continuous fire hold function, and it is an effective function in the specific scene of “Dragon Quest XI In search of the time to go away S”.

The surface of the controller is rubber-coated for better feel and better grip.

A dedicated pedestal for display and a paper stand for Nintendo Switch are included.

The motif is a treasure box that appears in the Dragon Quest series, and when the controller is not used, it is a design that can be enjoyed as an interior.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 27.

