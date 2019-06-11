The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch Runs at 720p With Dynamic Resolution Enabled, 540p in Handheld Mode - News

CD Projekt RED announced via Twitter the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will run at 720p with dynamic resolution enabled and 540p in handheld mode.

540p handheld, 720p, with dynamic resolution enabled, on screen. — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

