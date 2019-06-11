Commandos 2 HD Remaster Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC, Tablets - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Yippee Entertainment have announced Commandos 2 HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, and, iPad, and Android tablets. It will launch in Q4 2019.

View the announcement featurette below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Commandos 2 HD Remaster, take control of an elite group of commandos who must venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of notoriously demanding missions set in World War II. In this genre-defining classic, explore interactive environments and use your commandos’ unique skillsets to complete your mission against seemingly impossible odds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles