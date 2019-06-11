Darksiders: Genesis Gets 24 Minute Gameplay Video - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A 24 minute gameplay video showcasing the E3 2019 demo of the top-down action adventure game, Darksiders: Genesis, has been posted online.

View it below:





Darksiders: Genesis will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles