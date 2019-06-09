Battletoads Gets E3 2019 Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer DLaLa Studios during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference released a gameplay trailer for Battletoads.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Battletoads are back! Rash, Zitz and Pimple are returning to steal the spotlight as they smash, stomp and drill their way through an all-new action-packed adventure of choreographed chaos. Couch co-op may never be the same again, as this new Battletoads provides an epic brawl through exciting challenges and hordes of enemies.

Up to three players through the thrill of couch co-op will take control of the Battletoads and team up to storm through wild and unpredictable stages with only one rule – expect the unexpected. Teamwork makes the dream work in a drop-in, drop-out gameplay blast, filled with over-the-top combat that anyone can enjoy, but only a True ‘Toad can master.

Key Features:

A Classic Rare IP for a New Generation – The latest instalment in a series which began as a 1991 retro cult classic, Rare’s Battletoads reintroduces Rash, Zitz and Pimple on the Xbox One family of devices. Featuring an irreverent sense of humor, a rich hand-drawn art style and accessible, couch co-op action gameplay, the Battletoads are back for an all-new adventure.

– The latest instalment in a series which began as a 1991 retro cult classic, Rare’s Battletoads reintroduces Rash, Zitz and Pimple on the Xbox One family of devices. Featuring an irreverent sense of humor, a rich hand-drawn art style and accessible, couch co-op action gameplay, the Battletoads are back for an all-new adventure. Dynamic, Action-Packed Gameplay – A fast, frantic side-scrolling brawler in the style of the beloved original game, Battletoads offers retro-inspired fun with all-new gameplay mechanics. Armed with an array of morph attacks which see the Battletoads’ limbs transform into maces, drill bits and more to deliver devastating finishing moves, Rash, Zitz and Pimple each offer a unique gameplay style that mesh together in eclectic ways.

– A fast, frantic side-scrolling brawler in the style of the beloved original game, Battletoads offers retro-inspired fun with all-new gameplay mechanics. Armed with an array of morph attacks which see the Battletoads’ limbs transform into maces, drill bits and more to deliver devastating finishing moves, Rash, Zitz and Pimple each offer a unique gameplay style that mesh together in eclectic ways. Better Together – With support for up to three players in couch co-op, players can work together to control the three Battletoads in intense, side-scrolling action. Team up to execute an array of morph attacks and take advantage of the unique strengths of Rash, Zitz and Pimple to overcome progressively challenging obstacles.

