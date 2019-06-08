From Software-developed Elden Ring Announcement Leaked for PS4, XB1 & PC - News

Among a trio of leaked announcements from Bandai-Namco ahead of the E3 show next week is Elden Ring, a new title developed by From Software (creators of the Souls game series) with story and world input from George R R Martin, creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire series of books (who had previously confirmed he consulted on a Japanese video game).

Read a description of the game below:

Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki—creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series; and George R.R. Martin—author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc. known for directing critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises including Armored Core, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

George R.R. Martin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many novels, including the acclaimed series A Song of Ice and Fire – A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast For Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. As a writer-producer, he has worked on The Twilight Zone, Beauty and the Beast, and various feature films and pilots that were never made.

