R-Type Final 2 Kickstarter Launched, Trailer Released

Granzella has launched the Kickstarter campaign for R-Type Final 2. The Kickstarter is looking to raise $416,152 in the next seven days. The game has an estimated release date of December 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

We are licensed by Irem Software Engineering Inc. and about to make a new title of the legendary side-scrolling shooter game, R-Type.

The psychological tug-of-war with enemies, the unique level designs, and the exhilarating feeling that have been polished up by the franchise will further evolve on a 16:9 widescreen.

We’ll pursue uniqueness of the fighters and coolness of attacks that appeared in R-Type Final. In addition, more customizable elements for fighters will be available. You will be able to change the coloring, types of weapons, and decals.

Sometimes people would say R-Type is “too tough to play.” R-Type Final 2 will make a wider range of difficulty levels available to players with different skill levels. The higher the difficulty level you play, the more points you will gain. This will enable players to compete with R-Type pilots from all over the world.

