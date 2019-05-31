Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Release Date Revealed for US and Canada - News

Publisher Aniplex of America announced Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story will launch for iOS and Android in the US and Canada on June 25.

“We are extremely happy to have this wonderful opportunity,” says Masaki Sato, Magia Record producer from f4samurai. “We were absolutely thrilled to see with the positive response we received from fans we met at Sakura-Con in April when we announced Magia Record’s English release and to see how much they loved the Madoka Magica series. As we prepare for the game’s launch, we really hope fans in the United States and Canada will enjoy this new Magical Girl adventure.”





Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring a brand-new Magical Girl story, the imaginative mobile game developed by f4samurai (Ange Vierge Girls Battle, em>Hortensia Saga) brings together the creative team behind the iconic Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise, including Gekidan Inucurry (Doroinu), original character designer aokiume, and studio SHAFT (Monogatari Series, March comes in like a lion), who contributed the opening animation as well as the transformation animations in the game.

Players will have a chance to embark on a fantastical adventure in the world of Madoka Magica by building a team of Magical Girls and fighting their way through three different types of stories with over thirty unique Magical Girls. From following Iroha as she hunts for her sister Ui or travelling with Madoka and her friends through another timeline, to learning more about each Magical Girl by battling through their own unique story, players can look forward to a one of a kind journey beginning June 25.

In anticipation of the game’s release, the free-to-play mobile game has launched a pre-registration campaign where each milestone of people registered will yield a gift of Magia Stones (an in-game currency that can be exchanged for items), leading up to the highly sought after Magical Girl, Homura Akemi (Glasses), at over 20,000 registrations. To pre-register, fans can search for the game on the Google Play or Apple App Store and hit the pre-register button, found where the download button usually is. By pre-registering, Android users will receive a notification on the game’s launch date to download the game, while iOS users will receive a notification and the app will be automatically downloaded on to their device.

