Enchanted in the Moonlight Release Date Revealed for the Switch - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Voltage announced the otome visual novels Enchanted in the Moonlight: Miyabi, Kyoga, & Samon and Enchanted in the Moonlight: Kiryu, Chikage, & Yukinojo will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on June 13.

Here is an overview of the games:

Enchanted in the Moonlight: Miyabi, Kyoga, & Samon:

Your average life is turned upside down when dangerous Ayakashi spirits threaten your life. However, you’re saved in the nick of time by a group of handsome men…who also claim to be Ayakashi spirits! Are you ready for an exciting adventure with Miyabi, Koga, and Samon?

Enchanted in the Moonlight: Kiryu, Chikage, & Yukinojo:

The smash-hit otome romance app, Enchanted in the Moonlight, is now on Nintendo Switch! “I’ll protect you, human. But in exchange, you must offer your power to me.” Make a deal with Ayakashi Spirits and prepare for an adventure like nothing you’ve ever experienced before! Features the characters Kiryu, Chikage, and Yukinojo!

