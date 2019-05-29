Quantcast
The Avengers Game to be Revealed at E3 2019 - VGChartz
The Avengers Game to be Revealed at E3 2019

The Avengers Game to be Revealed at E3 2019 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 260 Views

Square Enix announced it will reveal Marvel’s The Avengers at at E3 2019 during the Square Enix Live E3 2019 showcase on June 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

Zenos
Zenos (2 hours ago)

This will give some spice to Square's presentation. I do hope that the game is not MCU based.

  • +6
No9tro
No9tro (5 minutes ago)

Why though?

  • 0
Mospeada21CA
Mospeada21CA (58 minutes ago)

oh my gawd!! adding the event to my calendar right now...[runs and spins in circles, then looks for pre-order deposit monies!!]

  • 0
Ljink96
Ljink96 (2 hours ago)

Oh hell yeah, this E3 is going to be killer.

  • 0