The Avengers Game to be Revealed at E3 2019 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will reveal Marvel’s The Avengers at at E3 2019 during the Square Enix Live E3 2019 showcase on June 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers.



🗓️ The event - complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 29, 2019

