Pokemon Masters Announced for Smartphones - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 285 Views
The Pokemon Company have announced that Pokemon Masters, a "new and exciting" game developed by DENA, will be launching for smartphones.
Read the description below:
"A new Pokemon mobile game called Pokemon Masters is on the way for iOS and Android devices from The Pokemon Company and DeNA. Pokemon Masters enables players to experience a new type of Pokemon battling on the go and features many famous Pokemon Trainers from the long history of Pokemon video games. Gameplay will be optimized for smart devices for a casual but uniquely Pokemon experience. Fans can expect more details about Pokemon Masters in June."
