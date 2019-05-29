Pokemon Masters Announced for Smartphones - News

posted 4 hours ago

The Pokemon Company have announced that Pokemon Masters, a "new and exciting" game developed by DENA, will be launching for smartphones.

Read the description below:

"A new Pokemon mobile game called Pokemon Masters is on the way for iOS and Android devices from The Pokemon Company and DeNA. Pokemon Masters enables players to experience a new type of Pokemon battling on the go and features many famous Pokemon Trainers from the long history of Pokemon video games. Gameplay will be optimized for smart devices for a casual but uniquely Pokemon experience. Fans can expect more details about Pokemon Masters in June."

