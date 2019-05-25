Atelier Raiza Announced for PS4 - News

Gust have announced the latest entry in their Atelier series (the third this year!) entitled Atelier Raiza, which will release in fall 2019 on PlayStation 4. A Nintendo Switch port was not announced but it's worth noting that the game was revealed in Dengeki PlayStation, therefore a Switch version may still be on the cards in a separate reveal at a later date.

The game will be an overhaul of the series according to producer Junzo Hosoi as recent titles had been stuck in a "groove they haven't been able to get out of", although the core gameplay of synthesis, gathering and battle will remain in tact. The team hope to improve the graphical quality and have more realistic proportions of their characters, while the story will be a coming-of-age tale with the theme of "summer memories".

Development is currently 45% complete.

