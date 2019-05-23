Catherine: Full Body English Gameplay Video Released - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

IGN has released a 10 minute long gameplay video of Catherine: Full Body.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Key Features:

A Full-Bodied Remaster: The captivating tale of 2011’s award-winning Catherine returns in Catherine: Full Body—bigger and better than before. Improved visuals and gameplay, brand-new music, enhanced multiplayer options, and much more await in this enticing new package.

The captivating tale of 2011’s award-winning Catherine returns in Catherine: Full Body—bigger and better than before. Improved visuals and gameplay, brand-new music, enhanced multiplayer options, and much more await in this enticing new package. From a Love Triangle to a Love Square: Explore brand-new branching story paths centering around the arrival of the mysterious amnesiac, Rin. Dozens of new cutscenes and animated cinematics have been added to delve even deeper into Vincent’s complicated present life, as well as his past.

Explore brand-new branching story paths centering around the arrival of the mysterious amnesiac, Rin. Dozens of new cutscenes and animated cinematics have been added to delve even deeper into Vincent’s complicated present life, as well as his past. Puzzling Puzzles – If You Desire: Looking for a challenge? ‘Arrange Mode’ adds complex linked blocks to once-familiar levels, requiring new techniques and strategies to conquer them. With the addition of this new mode, new difficulties, and a ton of new stages added to Stray Sheep’s ‘Rapunzel’ mini-game, Catherine: Full Body contains over 500 puzzles, over twice that of the original game!

Looking for a challenge? ‘Arrange Mode’ adds complex linked blocks to once-familiar levels, requiring new techniques and strategies to conquer them. With the addition of this new mode, new difficulties, and a ton of new stages added to Stray Sheep’s ‘Rapunzel’ mini-game, Catherine: Full Body contains over 500 puzzles, over twice that of the original game! It’s Not Cheating: Just looking to enjoy the story? ‘Safety Mode’ gives players the option to activate ‘Auto-Play’ at any point during a puzzle, letting you sit back and enjoy Vincent’s tragic tale.

Voices as Smooth as Fine Wine:

Catherine: Full Body features a number of brand-new cutscenes, animated cinematics, and entirely new branching story paths. Atlus is happy to announce that the full main voice cast of the original Catherine will be making their return in this new installment, including:

Troy Baker as Vincent, our tormented main character

Laura Bailey as Catherine, the flirtatious and bewitching girl of Vincent’s dreams

Michelle Ruff as Katherine, Vincent’s long-term girlfriend with plans of settling down

Also, introducing Brianna Knickerbocker as Catherine: Full Body’s new central character, Rin,the mysterious amnesiac who suddenly shows up in Vincent’s life one day, potentially changing his life forever

…and many more!

Catherine: Full Body will launch for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on September 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles