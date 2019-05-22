200 Player Survival Game CryoFall Gets PVE Servers - News

Cryofall is a 2D survival game based on a different planet; you, along with up to 200 other people have to build, explore, and kill to survive in a hostile environment, but being in a server of around 199 people that probably all want to shoot you isn't everyone's cup of tea.

So developer Atomic Torch has now added Player Versus Environment servers, so you can explore without the threat of your new best friend shooting you in the back of the head.

Cryofall is available for PC through Steam Early Access at 20% off/ £12.79/ €15.99.

