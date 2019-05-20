Publisher CI Games Drops Defiant Studios as Lords of the Fallen 2 Developer - News

Publisher CI Games has announced Defiant Studios will no longer develop Lords of the Fallen 2. Defiant was announced as the developer in June 2018.

"The termination of the agreement was submitted due to inadequate execution by Defiant [of] a key work stage (milestone no. 11), a so-called vertical slice," said CI Games in a press release. "The quality of the work was lower than expected by the company, as precisely described in the agreement, despite three calls to improve the quality of this stage of work."

"We categorically disagree with the portrayal of Defiant Studios made by CI Games," founder and managing director David Grijns told Eurogamer.

"The team that was working on CI Games' project was comprised of exceedingly talented developers whose work we fully stand behind. Our team knows how to build quality games as is evident by their key roles in Just Cause 3, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Far Cry 5, Devil May Cry (DmC) and many other top tier projects.

"As we intend to abide by our contractual confidentiality obligations, at this time we cannot expand further on this matter."

