Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain PC Release Dates Revealed, Demos Announced

posted 7 hours ago

Quantic Dream have announced the release dates and prices for their trio of upcoming PC-ports, alongside revealing that all three will be preceded by short demos to allow players to experience the titles before purchase.

Heavy Rain – June 24 (demo available May 24) – $19.99

Beyond: Two Souls – July 22 (demo available June 27) – $19.99

Detroit: Become Human – This Fall (demo available this summer) – $39.99

All three titles will be available via the Epic Games Store.

