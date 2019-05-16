Quantcast
Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain PC Release Dates Revealed, Demos Announced - VGChartz
Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain PC Release Dates Revealed, Demos Announced

Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain PC Release Dates Revealed, Demos Announced - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 7 hours ago / 421 Views

Quantic Dream have announced the release dates and prices for their trio of upcoming PC-ports, alongside revealing that all three will be preceded by short demos to allow players to experience the titles before purchase.

  • Heavy Rain – June 24 (demo available May 24) – $19.99
  • Beyond: Two Souls – July 22 (demo available June 27) – $19.99
  • Detroit: Become Human – This Fall (demo available this summer) – $39.99

All three titles will be available via the Epic Games Store.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.